Cruel Junior out to bring title home

Tsiko "Cruel Junior" Mulovhedzi will surely affirm his championship status if he wins the WBF International welterweight title against Zino Meuli in Switzerland tomorrow and prove to his detractors that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

The former SA and IBO champion last fought in October in Seshego where he was out of shape and forfeited his IBF Continental title on the scales after failing to make the weight against Laszlo Toth of Hungary. Mulovhedzi lost the fight.

Speaking to Sowetan before his departure on Wednesday, Mulovhedzi said: "Some people wrote me off after my last fight. I am out to win the WBF title and show them that once a champion, always a champion."

This is Mulovhedzi's first trip outside SA since he turned professional in 2005.

"I am well aware of the pressure of fighting someone in his backyard. But, do not forget what I did to Ali Funeka in front of his people in East London," said the boxer from Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Mulovhedzi floored Funeka four times within five rounds for the IBO belt, which Mulovhedzi was stripped of in August due to inactivity within the mandatory 90 days to defend after winning the title.

"I am going to do the same against this guy [Meuli]," vowed Mulovhedzi, whose corner will be manned by unheralded trainer Immanuel Mutavhatsindi.

"Our preparations went well and I am coming back with the WBF belt," he said.

Mulovhedzi has 12 wins, eight losses and three draws, while Meuli is undefeated in 11 fights.