Rising star Fortune Makaringe gives kids hope

While other players are basking in the glow of pre-season, Maritzburg United rising star Fortune Makaringe has decided to find a way to give back to the community of Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

The Bafana Bafana international has joined forces with his neighbourhood crèche, My Hope Day Care Centre & Pre-School, as its ambassador.

"I am highly humbled by this gesture," said Makaringe.

The centre's principal, Mygirl Themba, said she was pleased her crèche was now associated with an international star and potentially one of the brightest talents to come from the East Rand township.

"This is good for our crèche," she said. "With our limited resources we are able to get by but probably after having a big name like Fortune to associate themselves with us, we could be in line to get more sponsors.

"We appeal to potential donors to help as it's not easy running a kindergarten with limited resources."

Themba said she saw 25-year-old Makaringe as another Lucas Radebe, who in his prime was also involved with kids. A monumental figure in local football, having played for Kaizer Chiefs and English side Leeds United, Radebe was vital in humanitarian projects.

"If Fortune can see us as a possible crèche he can support we are really humbled."

Interestingly, Makaringe is also a teacher by profession and he alluded to the fact that his liking for the crèche was consistent with his love for children's development.

"Yes, indeed, as a teacher I always loved to see kids develop and this ties in well with my love for development."

Makaringe and his teammates are returned to pre-season training this week.