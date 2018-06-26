Lionel Messi's Argentina have shot at World Cup redemption

Lionel Messi's Argentina face their World Cup day of destiny on Tuesday, needing a win to have any chance of progressing to the last 16 after VAR chaos in Russia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and 2010 winners Spain progressed from Group B in dramatic fashion on Monday, joining host nation Russia and Uruguay in the next stage but technology grabbed centre stage.

Spain, who will play the Russia in Moscow on Sunday, ended up topping Group B by virtue of goals scored but only after an inju

ry-time strike by Iago Aspas -- confirmed by the video assistant referee -- ensured a 2-2 draw.

In Saransk, Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents. First he had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and was later saved by a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off following an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji.