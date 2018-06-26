Baxter 'ticks all boxes' for Chiefs return

While he knows Stuart Baxter is still contracted to the SA Football Association until 2022, Kaizer Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung has conceded the Bafana Bafana coach ticks all the boxes to make a dramatic return to Naturena.

Chiefs are reportedly working around the clock to buy Baxter out of his national team contract as their search for a new coach proves daunting.

Motaung admitted yesterday that Baxter met the criteria of the coach Chiefs are looking for. "It's good that we are linked with top coaches," Motaung said at the Shell Helix Cup presser. "He falls within the category [of coaches meeting Chiefs' requirements].

"He's a top coach. He was with us (from 2012-2015) and we know his value and quality. We are looking for a coach that will be a father figure to the team. He must have an understanding of the league challenges and [a] sense of humour."

Baxter could link up with his son Lee, who is the Chiefs goalkeeper coach, should he opt to rejoin Amakhosi.

Motaung said Chiefs were looking to announce their new coach this week or latest next week.

"Searching for a coach is difficult. Probably by this week or next week we would have finalised everything with the coach we want," promised Motaung.

He added that they have already lost out on three coaches they had earmarked for the vacant job.

"One day I will reveal the names of the coaches we interviewed."

It is believed one of those coaches was France-born Patrice Carteron who opted to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly two weeks ago.

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael was also initially among those who were touted to replace Steve Komphela but the move never materialised.

Amakhosi are expected to unleash their marquee signing Khama Billiat against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the inaugural Helix Cup at FNB Stadium on July 21. They have made three more signings without a head coach.