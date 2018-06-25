Uruguay win group as Luis Suarez inspires 3-0 win over 10-man Russia

Luis Suarez helped fire Uruguay into the last 16 of the World Cup as Group A winners on Monday after opening the scoring in their 3-0 win over host nation Russia, who had a man sent off.

A pinpoint free-kick from the Barcelona star and an own goal from Denis Cheryshev put Uruguay 2-0 up inside 23 minutes in Samara before Edinson Cavani added their late third in Samara.

Russia were reduced to 10 men after 36 minutes when right-back Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards in a match that will be a reality check for a team that easily won its first two matches.

This is the first time Uruguay have won all three group games at a World Cup finals.