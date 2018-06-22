Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians

Brazilians watched their team’s excruciatingly hard-fought win Friday over minnow Costa Rica in a cold sweat but it was Neymar’s hot tears that really made the footballing-mad nation sit up.

“Neymar’s crying is the big news,” declared the Blog do Menon on the leading UOL Esporte website.

The world’s most expensive footballer had just scored the second of Brazil’s two extra-time goals, finally subduing Costa Rica’s stubborn resistance — and getting a monkey off the star-studded team’s back.