Gift Sithole still keen to play for Dikwena in the NFD

Veteran defender Gift Sithole has expressed his willingness to relocate to Cape Town with the team formerly known as Platinum Stars.

Dikwena have officially moved from Rustenburg to the Mother City where they will now go by the name Cape Umoya United.

There were rumours for months that coach and co-owner Roger de Sa would move the team closer to his home after they were relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

"I still want to play football and if I am asked to stay with the team then I will gladly do so and move with them," Sithole said.

"The management informed us that they will get back to us about the plans going forward. My contract ends at the end of June, so we will see how that goes. But, from my side, I still feel I have a few years left in the game."

The 35-year-old admits that he found out through the media that the club had been relocated. "I had no prior knowledge although we knew that it was a possibility. It was a surprise but at the same time I can say it was also expected."

He feels that he can assist the club in their attempt to get back to the premiership. "It will not be easy but I think it can be done. Last season we had a number of off- the-field issues that affected our performance."

Umoya could potentially be the fourth Cape club in the NFD alongside Ajax Cape Town, Stellenbosch FC and Ubuntu Cape Town.