Crazy hairstyles make way for tattoo army in Russia

Tattoos seem to have replaced crazy hairstyles as the fashion statement lighting up the World Cup in Russia.

Fans are seeing less and less of extreme mohawks, plaited hair and everything else that looks weird like Nigeria defender Taribo West's green and white "devil horns" at the 1998 and 2002 global tournaments.

In fact, Brazil's Neymar has so far been an odd one with a weird hairstyle at the Russia 2018.

His "noodles" hairdo, however, lasted just one match after Brazilians' barrage of criticism on social media of the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Some claimed he was put off his game by thinking too much about his hair.

Brazilian newspaper Estadao reported this week that Neymar brought two hairdressers with him to Russia, with one doing the cutting and the other one handling the colouring of the soccer star's hair.

But his tattoos are permanent. Neymar and some of his teammates are among the stars who have taken over from the likes of retired England captain David Beckham to ensure that body art remains a growing trend among footballers.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hardly sported any ink on his skin when he was in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup, but the Barcelona star is leading the tattoo army in Russia.