Lionel Messi ineffective as Croatia crush Argentina 3-0 to reach last 16
Argentina slipped to the brink of an embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit on Thursday after Croatia beat the South Americans 3-0 to progress to the last 16.
A goalkeeping howler from Willy Caballero allowed Ante Rebic to give Croatia a 53rd-minute lead, and late goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic left Lionel Messi and Argentina needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of progressing from Group D alive.
The Chelsea stopper attempted a chipped pass over Ante Rebic from inside his own area, but totally underhit his effort and the Croatia winger fired an unstoppable volley into the roof of the net.
The World Cup in Russia has already seen some questionable goalkeeping, including a poor performance from Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf in a 5-0 thumping by Russia on the opening day.
David De Gea, regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, also had a moment to forget when he allowed a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to slip through his grasp in Spain's 3-3 draw with Portugal.
Liverpool's Loris Karius made two embarrassing blunders in last month's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.
Caballero is only starting for Argentina because Manchester United's Sergio Romero is missing the tournament through injury.