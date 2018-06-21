Lewis Hamilton admits World Cup may distract him at French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will risk losing his focus on this Sunday's French Grand Prix by watching England play a World Cup match shortly before the race.

The four-time world champion said he will try to do two things at once -- prepare for the race and support England when they play Panama.

"It's going to be a little harder to focus on the race because we will be watching it," he told reporters on Thursday.

"The game will be on TV here and l am sure my guys will try to keep an eye on both things at the same time -- as will I.