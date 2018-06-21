Soccer

Lewis Hamilton admits World Cup may distract him at French Grand Prix

By AFP - 21 June 2018 - 20:54
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his preparations for the French Grand Prix may be slightly disrupted by the fact that he will watch England's World Cup match against Panama in Russia.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his preparations for the French Grand Prix may be slightly disrupted by the fact that he will watch England's World Cup match against Panama in Russia.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Lewis Hamilton will risk losing his focus on this Sunday's French Grand Prix by watching England play a World Cup match shortly before the race.

The four-time world champion said he will try to do two things at once -- prepare for the race and support England when they play Panama.

"It's going to be a little harder to focus on the race because we will be watching it," he told reporters on Thursday.

"The game will be on TV here and l am sure my guys will try to keep an eye on both things at the same time -- as will I.

Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a ...
Sport
2 days ago

"Naturally, every time this championship comes around, you hope for something special to happen for England. In my lifetime it's not been great for us, but we have a good team and England deserve at some time to win the World Cup.

"And it's exciting to watch. Every time, I was driving around at home last week the games were on everywhere."

He added: "Winning the World Cup is a dream for every kid and I am privileged that I am here in F1 -- I am very proud to be a Brit! As soon as l won the world championship last year, I grabbed the flag.

Morocco out of World Cup contention after 1-0 defeat to Portugal

Morocco are out of contention for the World Cup in Russia after Portugal beat the north African side 1-0 in their Group B match on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

"To be able to represent your country and be at the top of the sport, like we are hoping the England team will be, is an honour and a privilege -- and I am grateful for that."

Hamilton, who is the only British driver in the championship this season, may also be distracted, or even dismayed, if his Mercedes team's expected engine upgrade for this race is delayed again.

"At the moment, I don't know what's happening exactly," he said. "I think I might have one of my new engines out of my three, which is good enough.

"I've been on the phone to our engine chief Andy Cowell all week and all last week -- I have absolute confidence in him and the guys."

Zola defends use of VAR at World Cup

Italian great Gianfranco Zola believes the video assistant referee (VAR) system currently in use at the World Cup in Russia will come good one day.
Sport
1 day ago

Team-mate Finn Valtteri Bottas, however, was more negative.

"For sure we need to take some kind of new engine," said the Finn.

"This one is seven races old and we are very much wanting to run the new one, but we need to confirm if we can or not."

Trending

Latest Videos

6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
X