Steve Komphela is set to bounce back to coaching in the Premier Soccer League when he is unveiled at troubled Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ SowetanLIVE can reveal.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach resigned from the Soweto giants in April after an unsuccessful three-year stay at Naturena‚ but returns to a province where he has found much success in the past.

Komphela was lauded for two spells in charge of Free State Stars‚ having also played for the club‚ as he led the side to three top eight finishes in five seasons combined‚ including fourth in the 2008/09 campaign.

It also brings him into close proximity with his nemesis in recent times‚ Belgian coach Luc Eymael‚ who is currently in charge of Stars.

The pair clashed last season when Komphela accused Eymael of seeking his job at Chiefs.

He will be tasked with stabilising a Celtic club that is under financial strain and up for sale‚ according to owner Max Tshabalala.

Despite their troubles‚ Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic led the side to within a point of a top half finish last season‚ but resigned last week‚ with reports that he had not been paid his full salary for three months.

Just how Celtic will fund the acquisition of Komphela‚ one of the best paid coaches in the PSL‚ is not clear‚ but it is certainly a massive coup for the club.

Komphela may have struggled at Chiefs‚ where expectations are that the club will win silverware every season‚ but he has blossomed at teams where the pressure is less evident.

Aside from his successful spells with Stars‚ he also led unfancied Maritzburg United to a top eight place before leaving for Chiefs in 2015.

He has also coached Manning Rangers‚ Dynamos and Platinum Stars in the South African top-flight‚ as well as the South Africa Under-20‚ Under-23 and senior national side for two games as a caretaker in 2012.

Komphela is yet to win silverware in his coaching career though‚ which will be an immediate aim with Celtic this coming season.