'Players let Chiefs down' - Pollen Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya is convinced Amakhosi boss Kaizer Motaung will come out guns blazing after three disappointing seasons.

Chiefs have been fairly quiet in the transfer market and, to make matters worse, they haven't found a coach.

But Ndlanya, who donned the gold-and-black jersey in the '90s, says it may be quiet in Naturena but Motaung could spring a surprise. "Well, I don't know the way they do things now, but I know Kaizer is one person with a vision," Ndlanya told Sowetan yesterday.

In terms of coaching, Chiefs' prime targets were thought to be Frenchman Patrice Carteron, Israeli Avram Grant and Dutchman Ruud Krol. Carteron has since joined Egyptian side Al Ahly and Krol is now in charge of Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, while Grant remains at Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United.

Chiefs, as always, have been linked with a host of players including wingers Thabo Rakhale and Talent Chawapiwa from Chippa United and Baroka respectively.

Madagascar international Andriamirado "Dux" Hasina, Lebohang Maboe of Maritzburg United and Ajax Cape Town captain Mosa Lebusa are also on Chiefs' shopping list, according to reports.

Ndlanya says Chiefs are desperate for quality players and he expects them to show their hand sooner rather than later. "Chiefs didn't win anything for three years and it shows there is a problem, so they need to fix that problem.

"I think the players let the club down and let's leave coaches out of this. They don't play."