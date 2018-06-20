Never mind Neymar -- does Philippe Coutinho hold the keys for Brazil?

Whatever becomes of Brazil at this World Cup will inevitably be seen through the prism of Neymar and his state of fitness, but Philippe Coutinho has already shown that he could hold the keys for Tite's side.

Coutinho's trademark, curling strike from outside the box in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland that kicked off Brazil's campaign in Russia capped a performance that led to him winning the man of the match award.

Neymar, meanwhile, only showed flashes of his genius.

On other occasions he appeared to slow Brazil down, and his inability to change the game for the Selecao is hardly a surprise given it was just his second start since a foot operation in March.

In contrast, Coutinho looks in prime form coming into Friday's game against Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg, fresh from a successful bedding-in period at Barcelona after his 160 million-euro ($194 million) switch there in January.

While he moved to the Camp Nou as part of Barcelona's rebuilding in the wake of Neymar's departure for Paris Saint-Germain, the two players find themselves playing on the same side of the pitch for their country.

"For me the last six months have been really good," said the softly-spoken Coutinho as he appeared for the media at the Brazilian team's training camp in the Black Sea resort of Sochi this week.

"In terms of my role in the national team, we have a squad of great players. Everyone knows his responsibility."