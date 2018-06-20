African trio marks memorable debut in Russia

The World Cup fixture between Belgium and debutants Panama on Monday had quite a few firsts.

The Group G encounter marked PSL assistant referee Zakhele Siwela's maiden appearance in a Fifa tournament at a senior level.

Similarly, referee Janny Sikazwe also became the first Zambian to officiate at a World Cup, earning plaudits from the continent for a near-flawless handling of Monday's game in which a Romeru Lukaku brace inspired Belgium to a 3-0 win.

The fixture hardly called for the intervention of the video assistant referee, a TV review system that has decided a number of games at the tournament since it made its debut last week. While he was not in a position to comment because of protocol, Siwela confirmed that his fellow assistant, Angola's Jerson Emiliano dos Santos, was also a first timer at a senior World Cup.

The 35-year-old Siwela, from Alexandra in Johannesburg, went to Russia having only officiated at two Under-17 World Cups and one U-20 global showpiece.

"Officiating at the World Cup is the pinnacle of my career and it does not stop there ... I am more like players who come back and play in their domestic league and aspire to return to the World Cup," he told Sowetan in April.

The recently crowned PSL Assistant Referee of the Season is among CAF's 15 match officials at the World Cup.

He and his colleagues are rewarded handsomely at big tournaments such as the World Cup but payments are based on their roles and experience.

Fifa is yet to announce what the panel at Russia 2018 gets, but several media reports have speculated the figures to be $70 000 for top-ranked referees, with a further $3 000 per game officiated, while assistant refs get $25 000, with an extra $2 000 per match.