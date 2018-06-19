Soccer

Orlando Pirates to announce Swansea City official as new goalkeeper-coach

By Marc Strydom - 19 June 2018 - 19:41
Respected goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes has left Swansea City and is reportedly on his way to join Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.
Image: swanseacity.com

The head of the Swansea City academy's goalkeeping department‚ Andrew Sparkes‚ is leaving the UK Championship side to join Orlando Pirates as their goalkeeper-coach‚ according to Swansea’s website.

Sparkes is apparently set to replace last season’s goalkeeper-coach at Pirates‚ Ivica Vukusic.

A report on Swanseacity.com stated: “Sparkes departs the Liberty having spent six years in the academy‚ where he worked with the under-23s and under-18s as well as the club’s younger keepers.

“His new role will be as first-team goalkeeping coach with the Pirates‚ one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.”

Sparkes also Tweeted: “After 6 years at Swansea City‚ it’s time to move onto the next challenge. I’m so thankful for the opportunity the club has given me & I’ve been so lucky to work with so many talented players and excellent staff during my time! Looking forward to starting my new role in 2 weeks!”

Sparkes joined Swansea from the New York Red Bulls in 2012‚ where he had been the under-23 goalkeeper-coach and head of academy goalkeeping for six years.

He was Red Bull Salzburg’s Under-18 goalkeeper-coach for a year before that.

According to his personal website: “Andrew is currently on his Uefa A Goalkeeper Licence and holds his Uefa B Goalkeeper Licence [and] Uefa B Licence.

“While working in America‚ Andrew completed the top two goalkeeping licences in the United States; the USSF National Goalkeeper License and the NSCAA Advanced National Goalkeeping Diploma. Sparkes was also a National Goalkeeper Instructor for the NSCAA.”

