The head of the Swansea City academy's goalkeeping department‚ Andrew Sparkes‚ is leaving the UK Championship side to join Orlando Pirates as their goalkeeper-coach‚ according to Swansea’s website.

Sparkes is apparently set to replace last season’s goalkeeper-coach at Pirates‚ Ivica Vukusic.

A report on Swanseacity.com stated: “Sparkes departs the Liberty having spent six years in the academy‚ where he worked with the under-23s and under-18s as well as the club’s younger keepers.

“His new role will be as first-team goalkeeping coach with the Pirates‚ one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.”