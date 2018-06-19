Orlando Pirates to announce Swansea City official as new goalkeeper-coach
The head of the Swansea City academy's goalkeeping department‚ Andrew Sparkes‚ is leaving the UK Championship side to join Orlando Pirates as their goalkeeper-coach‚ according to Swansea’s website.
Sparkes is apparently set to replace last season’s goalkeeper-coach at Pirates‚ Ivica Vukusic.
A report on Swanseacity.com stated: “Sparkes departs the Liberty having spent six years in the academy‚ where he worked with the under-23s and under-18s as well as the club’s younger keepers.
“His new role will be as first-team goalkeeping coach with the Pirates‚ one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.”
Sparkes also Tweeted: “After 6 years at Swansea City‚ it’s time to move onto the next challenge. I’m so thankful for the opportunity the club has given me & I’ve been so lucky to work with so many talented players and excellent staff during my time! Looking forward to starting my new role in 2 weeks!”
Sparkes joined Swansea from the New York Red Bulls in 2012‚ where he had been the under-23 goalkeeper-coach and head of academy goalkeeping for six years.
He was Red Bull Salzburg’s Under-18 goalkeeper-coach for a year before that.
According to his personal website: “Andrew is currently on his Uefa A Goalkeeper Licence and holds his Uefa B Goalkeeper Licence [and] Uefa B Licence.
“While working in America‚ Andrew completed the top two goalkeeping licences in the United States; the USSF National Goalkeeper License and the NSCAA Advanced National Goalkeeping Diploma. Sparkes was also a National Goalkeeper Instructor for the NSCAA.”