Banyana's Janine van Wyk opens academic doors for girls

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk yesterday announced the launch of an academic and football curriculum for a select group of elite girls.

The programme will run at the newly formed specialist sport and cultural school, ESCA Wanderers (the Elite Sporting & Cultural Academy), and will start in October.

The students will be offered a range of curriculum options from Cambridge, National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement, to the American GED School Leaver's Certificate.

The elite development squad is a goal of holistically developing young players for the future for Van Wyk's ambitious ladies football club, JVW.

The programme will be a collaboration between the selection of successful candidates both from a football skills set and academic background.

ESCA School Wanderers is headed by Margie la Grange, who will manage the academic needs of the girls.

"I am extremely excited to share all my knowledge and experiences to help young athletes prepare for their life journey to become pro athletes - both mentally and physically," said Janine, who is currently playing for Houston Dash in the US.

"Education is absolutely key to preparing players in the new era of professional football and my aim is that this group of 20 players will all go onto furthering their careers in the professional game - both in South Africa and overseas."

La Grange said: "We will support and facilitate each individual learner's specific programme to achieve her personal best."