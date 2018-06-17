Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign

Neymar makes his World Cup bow on Sunday as five-time winners Brazil kick off their quest for redemption while defending champions Germany launch their bid for back-to-back titles.

Four years after injury cut short his World Cup and Brazil went on to suffer a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany without him, Neymar is once again spearheading his country's hopes.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker's participation at the finals in Russia had been cast into doubt after he suffered a broken bone in his right foot in late February.

However, the 26-year-old forward has shown few signs of rust since returning for Brazil, scoring in consecutive friendlies on the eve of the finals.