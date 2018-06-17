’Naive’ Nigeria youth schooled by Croatia master Modric

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr admitted his young team had been “naive” in a 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening Group D game Saturday, continuing a dismal recent record at World Cups.

A Luka Modric penalty 20 minutes from time and a first-half own goal sealed victory for a Croatia side brimming with technical ability, and the Super Eagles — who brought the youngest squad to Russia — have now won just one of their last 13 games on football’s biggest stage. “We are disappointed but we must recognise Croatia were better tonight and my young players made some mistakes,” Rohr told reporters after the game in Russia’s European exclave of Kaliningrad. With rivals Argentina and Iceland only managing a 1-1 draw earlier Saturday in Saransk, both sides had a chance to take control of Group D.

Nigeria, knowing they were always likely to struggle for possession against a central one-two of Modric and Ivan Rakitic, were content to sit back and allow Croatia to come to them. After 10 minutes, Juventus target man Mario Mandzukic teed up Ivan Perisic at the edge of the area only for the Inter Milan forward to blaze over. Croatia, semi-finalists at France ‘98, have struggled to live up to the lofty expectations borne of an embarrassment of midfield riches, and meekly lost their World Cup opener 3-1 to hosts Brazil four years ago.

There is a sense of now-or-never for the Balkans nation at this tournament and Modric said his side would lift their game when they meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their next match.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match. They have huge amounts of quality, but this win will really boost our confidence and we are going to up our game.” The last time Croatia won their opening group game was back in 1998, and coach Zlatko Dalic said he was glad the squad had put that unfortunate record behind them.

“We were disciplined and we deserved the win. We fought for this,” he told reporters. Nigeria’s average age heading into Russia was a little over 25 years old and at times the experience gap showed.