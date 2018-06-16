Poulsen goal powers Denmark to 1-0 win over Peru

Yussuf Poulsen bounced back from conceding a penalty to score the goal that gave Denmark a hard-fought 1-0 win in their World Cup Group C clash against a Peru side who were left to rue Christian Cueva’s costly spot-kick miss in the first half.

Peru started the brighter of the two sides, keeping Danish danger man Christian Eriksen under wraps for much of the first half, and they should have gone ahead just before the break when Cueva was tripped in the box by Poulsen.

Referee Bakary Gassama consulted with the VAR (video assistant referee) system before awarding the penalty but Cueva, whose nickname is “Aladdin“, sent the spot kick on a magic carpet ride high over the bar.

Poulsen punished that miss in the 59th minute as Eriksen sucked in two defenders before playing him in to score what turned out to be the only goal of a pulsating, high-tempo match, despite Peru going close on several occasions late on.