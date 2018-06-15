Russia rule as World Cup starts – but who else will rise to the occasion?

Aleksandr Golovin and Fyodor Smolov, who picked up the Golden Boot in the Russian Premier League on the past two occasions, caused endless trouble by picking the pockets of the Saudis and catching them on the break to great effect. The replacement for Alan Dzagoev, though, had an enormous impact on the game when Spanish-raised Villarreal midfielder Denis Cheryshev used his cultured left foot to score two sublime goals.

Having seen the Russians decimate the Saudis, I still have my doubts about whether their defence will hold up to tougher scrutiny, and the Egyptian and Uruguayan attack will certainly offer that, despite their goal difference. I don’t see the Russians progressing, as much as I would love to see the hosts among the last 32.

For my chance to win millions through Betway’s spread on the World Cup 2018 pool – I am a retired footballer after all – I have chanced my arm with the following:

Uruguay as the winners and the second spot nicked by Salah & Co – upset number one. Group B: Spain and Morocco … yes. Portugal will not progress, as Africa will stake its claim. Bear in mind that the Moroccans did not concede a goal during a tough qualifying group – that’s upset number two.

Spain and Morocco … yes. Portugal will not progress, as Africa will stake its claim. Bear in mind that the Moroccans did not concede a goal during a tough qualifying group – that’s upset number two. Group C: France and Peru – the latter having taken fifth spot in the qualifying process after playing to a draw against Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia when it counted (at times lacking their talisman, Paolo Guerrero, whose successful appeal against a drugs ban later allowed him back onto the global stage) – that’s upset number three.

France and Peru – the latter having taken fifth spot in the qualifying process after playing to a draw against Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia when it counted (at times lacking their talisman, Paolo Guerrero, whose successful appeal against a drugs ban later allowed him back onto the global stage) – that’s upset number three. Group D: Argentina and Nigeria offer us two of the tournament’s best attacking units in Ángel Di María, Gonzalo Higuaín, Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero from the South American nation against Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses, which will be more than enough to get them into the last 32.

I hope the remaining progressions will look something like this:

Brazil and Switzerland Group F: Germany and Sweden

Belgium and England Group H: Colombia and Senegal

I certainly hope that you are enjoying the festival of football as much as I am.

Do svidaniya, byd zdorov (Goodbye, until next time, keep well)