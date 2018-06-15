Soccer

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo handed 2-year prison sentence

By AFP - 15 June 2018 - 18:46
Real Madrid’s Ronaldo reaches deal with Spanish tax authorities.
Real Madrid’s Ronaldo reaches deal with Spanish tax authorities.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes, has denied all the allegations through his agents.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Psychic cat picks winner of World Cup opener
Explainer: How are cash-in-transit heists pulled off?
X