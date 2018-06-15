Judgement has been reserved in Ajax Cape Town’s attempt to have an arbitration decision overturned that saw the club relegated from the Premier Soccer League.

Ajax will find out next week if their court attempt to remain in the PSL has been successful.

The were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) following arbitrator William Mokhari’s decision to dock them seven points last month.

This relates to Ajax playing Tendai Ndoro while he was ineligible.

The Zimbabwean played for three teams in the 2017-18 season‚ which is in contravention of Fifa rules‚ which state that a player can be registered by three clubs in a single campaign‚ but only play official matches for two.

Ndoro played for Orlando Pirates‚ Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia and Ajax.

Ajax were back in the South Gauteng High Court over the past two days to convince Judge Denise Fisher to set aside Mokhari’s arbitration judgement‚ which had seen points deducted from the club‚ and Platinum Stars survive relegation.

Fisher reserved judgement in the matter after all the parties made their submissions. A decision is expected early next week.

Ajax were backed by AmaZulu‚ who lost their top eight spot after other teams such as SuperSport United were handed wins from the matches they played against the Mother City club.