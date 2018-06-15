Egypt coach Hector Cuper has left talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah on the bench for their World Cup opening match against Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Friday.

The Liverpool star‚ who has been struggling with a shoulder injury he sustained in a tussle with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during last month’s Champions League final‚ trained with the rest of the Egypt squad for the first time on Wednesday.

Salah‚ who turned 26 on Friday‚ scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season.

Cuper also left 45-year old Essam El-Hadary out of the starting lineup and the veteran goalkeeper has to wait to break the record for the oldest player at a World Cup that was set by 43-year old Colombian Faryd Mondragon in 2014.

Before Friday’s match‚ long-time Al Ahly keeper El-Hadary‚ who now turns out for Saudi side Al-Taawoun‚ had featured in 158 matches for the Pharaohs in a highly successful 25-year career.

In the place of El-Hadary between the sticks‚ Cuper has named the Zamalek goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy to start‚ while highly-rated Al Ahly attacker Marwan Mohsen will be used as a lone out-and-out striker.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup match between Egypt and Uruguay: Egypt: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ahmed Fathi (capt), Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr Warda, Abdalla Said, Mahmoud Trezeguet,

Marwan Mohsen

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin (capt), Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani Coach: Oscar Tabarez (URU) Referee: Bjorn Kuipers