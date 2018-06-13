Donald Trump hails US, Mexico, Canada 2026 World Cup win

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed joy via Twitter over the three North American countries winning their joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

“The US, together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations — a great deal of hard work!” Trump tweeted.

The United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, and Mexico hosted the event in 1970 and 1986.

Canada has never hosted the event.

While the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the three North American countries, 60 of 80 matches in the 48-team tournament will be held in the United States, with the US hosting every game from the quarter-finals onwards.