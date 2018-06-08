Chippa United have completed the signing of Botswana international duo Thatoyaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng‚ the club confirmed on Friday morning.

It follows hot on the heels of their acquisition of experienced Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe as the club rebuilds their squad under returning coach Dan Malesela.

Seakanyeng ‚ 24‚ has drawn Premier Soccer League interest for some seasons now with Chippa making the move for the goal-scoring midfielder.

The former Gaborone United player has netted three times in the on-going COSAFA Cup competition in Polokwane and will be a key figure for The Zebras when they tackle Bafana Bafana in the Plate final on Friday night.

Kgamanyane ‚ 22‚ also from Gaborone United‚ was the leading scorer in the Botswana Premier League this past season with 20 goals and will add firepower for the Chilli Boyz.

Chippa confirmed the captures on Friday‚ with Gaborone United thanking the South African club for the manner of the move.

“Gaborone United is proud to be associated with this talent and rapidly growing brand in Chippa United‚” the Botswana club said via general manager Olebile Sikwane.

“The chairman Chippa Mpengesi has been very honest and diligent in our discussion‚ we thank everybody else‚ in particular The Zebras for the platform‚ and also overwhelming support of Gaborone United management and supporters.”

Besides Nthethe‚ Chippa have also signed Boikanyo Komane (Royal Eagles)‚ and Lucky Setelele and Ntuxeko Ndlovu (both Cape Town All Stars)‚ in a major reshuffle ahead of the new season.