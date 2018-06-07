Cape Town City show vote of confidence in Teko Modise

Cape Town City boss John Comitis says that it was a no-brainer giving midfielder Teko Modise a new deal.

Modise, 35, arrived in the Mother City last season on a one-year deal, which has now been extended by another year.

"Teko has been fantastic for the club in multiple ways and the most important thing is that he's still got the legs to do it," Comitis told Sowetan yesterday.

"He's proven everyone and all the doubters wrong."

Modise was signed by City on the back of a disappointing 2016/17 season at Mamelodi Sundowns in which he started just three league games and came off the bench 12 times.

Of his 17 league appearances for the Citizens in the 2017/18 campaign, Modise was in the starting line-up 13 times and made four substitute appearances, proving that he's still got it in him.

"This was a new lease of life for me, so it was a fresh start in a new team. Of course there are expectations from myself and the team," said the playmaker.

"Because I love the team so much, it makes it easier to perform under the circumstances when you have no issues whatsoever.

"Your mind is clear and you just want to do your best for the team, that's the position where I am with the team right now."

Meanwhile, his business manager Jazzman Mahlakgane said the player's decision to head down to the Western Cape was a good one.

"It's also exciting to learn that City think Teko is one for the future whether it's on the technical side or brand representation.

"It's clear City have placed so much value on him. You'd know that in South Africa at that age [35] you are thrown in the dustbin and the lid is closed, but it's different for Teko."