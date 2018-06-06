Keletso Makgalwa could fill Percy Tau's boots

In their young enterprising attacker Keletso Makgalwa, Mamelodi Sundowns perhaps have a ready replacement for outgoing award-winning star striker Percy Tau.

Maybe the Brazilians do not have to look far for someone to fill the boots of the PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

Tau, 24, is set to make the switch to Europe to join a club yet to be confirmed, reportedly in England or Spain.

The diminutive Makgalwa, 21, has walked a similar path to that of Tau as they both started with the senior team as teenagers.

Officials at Chloorkop have been raving about his incredible talents since 2016.

One of those admirers is Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who once said of the prodigy: "Keletso is an exceptional talent, definitely one of the best up-and-coming footballers. People have not even come close to seeing the best of him. At any other team he would be in the starting line-up."

With Sundowns having such a star-studded squad, Makgalwa only made four appearances in the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen if the club will opt to send him out on loan next season, like they did with Tau in 2016.

The Bafana Bafana ace feels his young teammate could surpass him in future.

"He will do his own thing and maybe be better than me. We are pleased he is coming out well," Tau said.

Coach Pitso Mosimane wants the club to have a tradition of promoting their own players from the development ranks.

Tau believes it serves as motivation for the club's junior players when they see him and Makgalwa in the first team.

"It was different for me; I was the only development player with the first team," he said.

"When I started, I was on the bench for most games."