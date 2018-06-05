Maritzburg offer Fileccia contract extension but show captain Fransman the door
Maritzburg United have extended the contracts of strikers Andrea Fileccia‚ Mohau Mokate and flying fullback Pogisho Sanoka but captain Bevan Fransman has been let go.
The 34-year-old former international defender skippered Maritzburg to a club-high fourth place finish in the Absa Premiership plus a place in the Nedbank Cup final this season but his contract was not renewed.
Newly promoted Highlands Park have wasted no time in snatching him up and Fransman has signed a two-year contract with the Johannesburg-based outfit.
A statement from him said: “I have spent a large portion of my career playing in Gauteng.
"I have a home and family here and when this opportunity arose for me to join such an established and ambitious club like Highlands Park I was up for the challenge.
"I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and can’t wait for the season to begin.”
Fileccia has had a one-year extension in his contract activated by the club‚ who left it until the end of the month to tell the Belgian-born striker they wanted him for another season.
He has become something of a fan favourite at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
Mokate and Sanoko have been given contract extensions by the club‚ officials said on Tuesday.