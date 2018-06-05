Maritzburg United have extended the contracts of strikers Andrea Fileccia‚ Mohau Mokate and flying fullback Pogisho Sanoka but captain Bevan Fransman has been let go.

The 34-year-old former international defender skippered Maritzburg to a club-high fourth place finish in the Absa Premiership plus a place in the Nedbank Cup final this season but his contract was not renewed.

Newly promoted Highlands Park have wasted no time in snatching him up and Fransman has signed a two-year contract with the Johannesburg-based outfit.

A statement from him said: “I have spent a large portion of my career playing in Gauteng.

"I have a home and family here and when this opportunity arose for me to join such an established and ambitious club like Highlands Park I was up for the challenge.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Fileccia has had a one-year extension in his contract activated by the club‚ who left it until the end of the month to tell the Belgian-born striker they wanted him for another season.

He has become something of a fan favourite at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Mokate and Sanoko have been given contract extensions by the club‚ officials said on Tuesday.