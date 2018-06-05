Khama Billiat unfazed by next career step

Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat is taking it easy at the Cosafa Cup currently under way in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star will be out of club contract by the end of this month, but he's taking his time to decide on his next move, that's if he even leaves the Brazilians.

Some reports claim that Sundowns have offered the 27-year-old a whopping R5-million per annum to stay, including signing-on fees.

Billiat, though, appears to be overwhelmed with interest from other clubs and will not commit on whether he may prolong his stay at Sundowns.

"I have to look at it, I have to look at the offers. I will love to say ... I don't know man," said Billiat, who sounded like he wanted to let something off his chest but decided against doing so.

"Hopefully, in the end the decision that we [together with his manager Mike Ngobeni] will make will be the right decision for football and everything," he said.