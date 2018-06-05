Ex-keeper Joel Masutha thriving as Leopards main man

From their vantage point behind the backline, goalkeepers are in the perfect position to play the role of quasi-coach on the field of play.

While it's the norm to see them barking orders to teammates and gesturing frantically like coaches do, very few tend to make it as tacticians.

Joel Masutha, who recently steered Black Leopards to Absa Premiership promotion, is the latest in a rare breed of former goalkeeper-turned head coach.

Masutha began his career at Leopards as a goalkeeper coach in 2007 but it was not long before his tactical acumen was recognised.

"When I was a goalkeeper coach, the head coaches would be closer to me and consult with me more than the assistant coach," Masutha told Sowetan. "As a goalkeeper you can see everything on the pitch and are like a coach who is on the pitch. So for me it came naturally, this thing of coaching."

The 47-year-old is one of a handful of former stoppers to be head coach in the Premiership, including Platinum Stars boss Roger de Sa and Luc Eymael at Free State Stars.

Many former stoppers only go as far as becoming goalkeeper coach.

Masutha continued: "I was fortunate enough to be given a chance. I think we need to invest in our own coaches in general in SA.

"But we must not downplay the role of a goalkeeper coach as a job on its own, it's very important."

De Sa, who got defeated by Masutha and his Lidoda Duvha in the play-offs, felt that there are many keepers he has worked with who could make it as the head coach.

"It depends a lot of the desire of the coach. I just think most naturally gravitate to being the goalkeeper trainer. I got my chance to coach while I was still a player and that, I guess, comes with having the right leadership qualities."