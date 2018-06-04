TS Galaxy ends soccer drought

They are yet to kick a soccer ball in the National First Division, yet TS Galaxy have already set tongues wagging.

Football agent Tim Sukazi presented the former KwaNdebele area in Mpumalanga, where he is from, with its first professional soccer team in more than 20 years.

His team, TS Galaxy FC, founded in 2015, which had been campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League, will now take over the status of first division side Cape Town All Stars, which Sukazi bought.

This has already created huge excitement among football lovers in the region as Sukazi announced that the 20000-capacity Kameelrivier Stadium, which hasn't been used regularly, will become the team's home ahead of the season kicking off in August.