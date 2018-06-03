Soccer

You know the story: Pitso Mosimane hints at interest in Ndlovu and Maboe

By Tiisetso Malepa - 03 June 2018 - 14:26
Siphesihle Ndlovu, Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season and Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season during the 2017/18 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on May 29 2018.
Siphesihle Ndlovu, Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season and Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season during the 2017/18 PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on May 29 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane has subtly revealed his interest in the Maritzburg United duo of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebogang Maboe‚ but will not talk about them further in the media to avoid jeopardising a potential move.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach’s face lit up when he was asked if he wants to sign the duo shortly after winning the Coach of the Season at the PSL Awards in Sandton this week.

He proceeded to shower the pair with praise.

“I like him. He is a good player‚” said Mosimane of Ndlovu.

“That boy looks like he’s been playing in the PSL for five years and it’s been only one year. He’s very stubborn; he fights‚ highly technical and very smart‚ not afraid (of taking players on).

“He plays against Kekana‚ he is normal‚ he plays against anybody. You see how he fought against Paulus Masehe. Nobody fights Pualus Masehe hey.

“But the young boy was fighting Paulus. They’ve got some nice players Maritzbug United.”

On Maboe‚ Mosimane simply said: “What a player.”

Asked if he wants Maboe‚ Mosimane said: “No I mean want? There is no want I mean he is not your player.

“When you say much‚ you might jeopardise the chances of getting him.

“His club will start saying 'oh you talk about this player in the media you think you going to get him we’ll show you that you won’t get him'.You know the story.

“You know with Aubrey Ngoma‚ John Comittis (Cape Town City chairman) wrote me a love letter and he published to you guys (in the media).

“After that I have never spoken. Never ever spoke about Ngoma again until I had him in the bag."

Maritzburg shared in the spotlight at the PSL awards by scooping five accolades.

Ndlovu grabbed the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season and PSL Young Player of the Season while Maboe clinched the Nedbank Cup’s Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player awards.

Siyanda Xulu was voted Defender of the Season to complete five awards haul. In total Maritzburg collected R350‚000 in prize money.

READ MORE:

Ajax returns to court to seek the PSL play-offs replayed

Ajax Cape Town have told Black Leopards to put the champagne back on ice as they seek to have the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Promotion/Relegation ...
Sport
2 days ago

The PSL has improved and produces a better quality of player now‚ says Bafana coach Baxter

The Premier Soccer League has improved and produces a better quality of player now than when Stuart Baxter was last Bafana Bafana coach‚ he has said‚ ...
Sport
3 days ago

Baxter not taking Madagascar lightly in Cosafa quarters

Madagascar have some pace in attack but they are mostly physical‚ says Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa to vote for woman deputy pres on Sunday

The SA Football Association (Safa) council will meet on Sunday in Johannesburg to confirm three of their four vice-presidents.
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X