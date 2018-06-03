Pitso Mosimane has subtly revealed his interest in the Maritzburg United duo of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebogang Maboe‚ but will not talk about them further in the media to avoid jeopardising a potential move.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach’s face lit up when he was asked if he wants to sign the duo shortly after winning the Coach of the Season at the PSL Awards in Sandton this week.

He proceeded to shower the pair with praise.

“I like him. He is a good player‚” said Mosimane of Ndlovu.

“That boy looks like he’s been playing in the PSL for five years and it’s been only one year. He’s very stubborn; he fights‚ highly technical and very smart‚ not afraid (of taking players on).

“He plays against Kekana‚ he is normal‚ he plays against anybody. You see how he fought against Paulus Masehe. Nobody fights Pualus Masehe hey.

“But the young boy was fighting Paulus. They’ve got some nice players Maritzbug United.”

On Maboe‚ Mosimane simply said: “What a player.”

Asked if he wants Maboe‚ Mosimane said: “No I mean want? There is no want I mean he is not your player.

“When you say much‚ you might jeopardise the chances of getting him.

“His club will start saying 'oh you talk about this player in the media you think you going to get him we’ll show you that you won’t get him'.You know the story.

“You know with Aubrey Ngoma‚ John Comittis (Cape Town City chairman) wrote me a love letter and he published to you guys (in the media).

“After that I have never spoken. Never ever spoke about Ngoma again until I had him in the bag."

Maritzburg shared in the spotlight at the PSL awards by scooping five accolades.

Ndlovu grabbed the Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season and PSL Young Player of the Season while Maboe clinched the Nedbank Cup’s Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player awards.

Siyanda Xulu was voted Defender of the Season to complete five awards haul. In total Maritzburg collected R350‚000 in prize money.