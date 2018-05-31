Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane steps down after winning Champions League
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Thursday he was leaving the Spanish giants, just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.
“I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach. After three years I need another discourse, another method of working,” he told a hastily convened press conference.
Zidane, 45, had been under pressure to win the European crown after finishing way off the pace behind La Liga winners Barcelona.
Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.