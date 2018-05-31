Soccer

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane steps down after winning Champions League

By afp.com - 31 May 2018 - 13:29
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane (R) sits beside president Florentino Perez, as he gives a press conference to announce his resignation in Madrid on May 31, 2018.
Image: AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Thursday he was leaving the Spanish giants, just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

“I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach. After three years I need another discourse, another method of working,” he told a hastily convened press conference.

Zidane, 45, had been under pressure to win the European crown after finishing way off the pace behind La Liga winners Barcelona.

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

