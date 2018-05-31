Lebohang Maboe has disclosed that his telepathic understanding with Maritzburg United team-mates Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu starts outside the field.

Maboe‚ the son of Sidwell Maboe who also played professional football for a number of South African teams‚ went home with R200 000 at the PSL Awards on Tuesday night after winning the Nedbank Cup’s Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player awards.

“Our relationship goes beyond the field of play‚” said the 23-year-old Maboe of the relationship he has developed with his team-mates.

“We hang around quite a lot and we understand one another.

“Even before the training sessions you’ll see us mingling with one another‚ building the team ethic. It goes beyond the field.”

The other person playing a vital role behind the scenes in Maboe’s success and approach to the game is his father‚ Sidwell‚ who he says helps him a lot‚ especially when the chips are down.

“He just motivates a lot‚” he said of his father‚ a lethal striker who played for the likes of Orlando Pirates‚ AmaZulu FC‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Free State Stars.

“He just says 'mfanami (my boy) just stay humble and keep working hard izinto zizozenzakalela (things will just happen automatically)'.

“He also reminds me that I need to keep on praying. He says ‘Pray and everything will then take care of itself’”‚ said Maboe.

One of those prayers was answered on Tuesday when Maboe won his maiden award which contributed to the other three that were won by his team-mates Ndlovu and defender Siyanda Xulu.

On his future‚ Maboe still insists that he will stay at Maritzburg next season but won’t close the door if an overseas team come knocking for his services.

“Yaah… I won’t stay at Maritzburg forever but from here I want to go overseas‚” he said when asked about his future with the Team of Choice.

“The only offer that I and the team will consider is overseas.

“I still have a contract with Maritzburg that I have to honour‚ so I will still be with the team next season.”