Incorrect utilisation of one of the strengths of South African football‚ its speed‚ has been put forward as a reason for the chronic goal-scoring problem that has affected the game in the country since the 1990s‚ Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Baxter‚ preparing a young Bafana for the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane‚ was asked about the Premier Soccer League top scorers‚ this season Percy Tau and Rodney Ramagalela on 11 goals‚ again not breaking the 15-goal mark in a season‚ and where the problem lies.

“I've said it for a long time‚ I think it's a South Africa trait‚” he said.

“And when I say that‚ I don't mean that as a criticism‚ saying that‚ 'We have no goal-scorers'.

“I think that a characteristic of South African players and football is our speed and mobility.

“I don't think we use our speed optimally. Because our strikers‚ when we are in that moment of finishing‚ we are still going too quick. We don't slow down.

“We use the word composure. But‚ with our speed and mobility‚ we love it when we play quick football around the box. But when we're actually going to shoot we're still moving too quickly.

“And so the striker becomes horribly out of balance‚ balloons the ball over the bar‚ and we say‚ 'How could he do that?'

“But we do it continually. It isn't one player that you would say‚ 'He was hopeless today'.

“And I think that young players have to be taught how to manage that speed. So if you're pressing‚ it's not a good thing to be sprinting at 100 miles an hour two metres before you're at the opponent‚ because he just beats you.

"You sell yourself.

“So there are certain times when our speed is a disadvantage. And I think we need to be taught at a younger age how to manage that speed.

“Because we love it when we play one touch and we get great movement and we break quickly. But don't use the speed when you're running at full pelt in the penalty area and you're going to try and balance yourself and shoot.

“And I think if we do that‚ the technique is OK‚ but perhaps with this mentality of‚ 'We don't hve a good goal-scorer'‚ the confidence is not.

“And then it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy where we're constantly moving too fast in the box and missing the chances.

“I think if we mentally calm down‚ physically calm down‚ technically we can score goals.”

Bafana kick off their Cosafa Cup with their quarterfinal on Sunday against the winners of Group A at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

* Marc Strydom is in Polokwane as a guest of Cosafa