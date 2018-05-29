Siwelele up in arms - Celtic boss denies club sold amid riots

There is massive confusion in Free State following reports last week that Bloemfontein Celtic have been sold for R60-million to an unknown businessman in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Images on social media have shown fans taking to the streets around Bloemfontein and blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres.

But club chief executive Khumbulani Konco has come out strongly to deny reports of the alleged transaction.

"Celtic have not been sold," said Konco. "We are trying to defuse the situation that has been caused by the reports that the club has been sold.

"There is no such, otherwise we would have communicated the development to our fans. Our real supporters know we have the structures in place where we communicate with them."

Konco has been putting out fires since owner Max Tshabalala put the club on the market. Celtic superfan Botha Msila expressed shock at the reported sale of the club, but has called for calm.

"People have taken to the streets because we do not know how else to vent out our frustrations," Msila said.

"The management has assured us that it was not sold yet. That club is the only thing we have here in Bloemfontein. It does a lot for our community like keeping children off the streets and away from drugs."

Msila said the fans were not opposed to the sale of the club but want it to remain the Celtic they know and love.

"I am pleading with whoever ends up buying the club not take it away from us.

"Celtic fans are the most passionate in the country because we love our club, it runs through our veins." - Additional reporting by Daniel Mothowagae