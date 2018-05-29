Soccer

Fadlu made me believe I'm one of the best players in the world‚ says Ndlovu

By Marc Strydom - 29 May 2018 - 13:12
Maritzburg United and Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu (R) was nominated in four categories for the Premier Soccer League end-of-season awards ceremony.
Maritzburg United and Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu (R) was nominated in four categories for the Premier Soccer League end-of-season awards ceremony.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Siphesihle Ndlovu has credited his Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids with his nomination for the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season award.

Ndlovu was one of four players from Stuart Baxter's youth-emphasised Bafana Bafana squad in Polokwane who left camp on Tuesday morning to go to Tuesday night’s PSL Awards at Sandton Convention Centre as nominees.

The others were Maritzburg teammate Siyanda Xulu and Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela‚ both nominated for Defender of the Season‚ and another Maritzburg player‚ Lebohang Maboe‚ nominated for the Nedbank Cup's Most Promising Player and Player of the Tournament.

Ndlovu‚ though‚ at 21‚ is the little man who travels to Sandton having really caught the attention to be nominated‚ at such a young age‚ in four categories – Midfielder‚ Young Player‚ Player's Player and Footballer of the Season.

"It's really amazing‚" he said.

"But all credit actually should be given to coach Fadlu‚ because he's the one who's been pushing me‚ he's the one who's been hammering me.

"Without him I wouldn't be performing as I was. So I think the credit should be given to him and the whole team."

At the start of the season‚ having played 16 league games in 2016-17‚ Ndlovu was looking to solidify his position in the Maritzburg senior team.

By the end of it he was enjoying his second Bafana call-up‚ the first coming as SA won a four nations tournament in Zambia in March‚ had helped Maritzburg to fourth place in the Absa Premiership and a defeat in this month's Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars‚ and had his name sprayed across the PSL's awards list.

"I've never thought I could be nominated so soon‚" Ndlovu said.

"But also I think that anything is possible in this world‚ and that if you perform when you give 100 percent in every game‚ you're always focused‚ then anything can happen to you.

"From last season I was trying to make my way into Maritzburg‚ then when this season started the coach made me believe that I'm one of the best players in the world.

"He's been hammering me‚ pushing me‚ that in every game you have to want to be the best on the pitch.

"I think that's what I've been trying to do‚ and that's why my performances have been so consistent and everything went well."

Bafana kick off their Cosafa Cup with a quarterfinal against the winners of Group A at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

* Marc Strydom is in Polokwane as a guest of Cosafa.

READ MORE:

Bidder tables R45 million offer for Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic have a serious bidder offering some R45-million for the club and with plans to move it to Kimberley‚ according to club insiders‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City exercise one-year option on Surprise Ralani's contract

Cape Town City have exercised a one-year option in the contract of left-winger Surprise Ralani‚ who excelled in the second half of the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Who will be the big winners at the PSL awards? We reveal our winners

The Premier Soccer League annual award winners will be named on Tuesday night as the best players and coach from the 2017/18 campaign are honoured.
Sport
1 day ago

Malesela says it only took one meeting to convince him to return to Chippa

Dan Malesela has admitted that it only took one discussion with Chippa United officials to agree to a shock return to the Eastern Cape club on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X