Siphesihle Ndlovu has credited his Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids with his nomination for the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season award.

Ndlovu was one of four players from Stuart Baxter's youth-emphasised Bafana Bafana squad in Polokwane who left camp on Tuesday morning to go to Tuesday night’s PSL Awards at Sandton Convention Centre as nominees.

The others were Maritzburg teammate Siyanda Xulu and Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela‚ both nominated for Defender of the Season‚ and another Maritzburg player‚ Lebohang Maboe‚ nominated for the Nedbank Cup's Most Promising Player and Player of the Tournament.

Ndlovu‚ though‚ at 21‚ is the little man who travels to Sandton having really caught the attention to be nominated‚ at such a young age‚ in four categories – Midfielder‚ Young Player‚ Player's Player and Footballer of the Season.

"It's really amazing‚" he said.

"But all credit actually should be given to coach Fadlu‚ because he's the one who's been pushing me‚ he's the one who's been hammering me.

"Without him I wouldn't be performing as I was. So I think the credit should be given to him and the whole team."

At the start of the season‚ having played 16 league games in 2016-17‚ Ndlovu was looking to solidify his position in the Maritzburg senior team.

By the end of it he was enjoying his second Bafana call-up‚ the first coming as SA won a four nations tournament in Zambia in March‚ had helped Maritzburg to fourth place in the Absa Premiership and a defeat in this month's Nedbank Cup final against Free State Stars‚ and had his name sprayed across the PSL's awards list.

"I've never thought I could be nominated so soon‚" Ndlovu said.

"But also I think that anything is possible in this world‚ and that if you perform when you give 100 percent in every game‚ you're always focused‚ then anything can happen to you.

"From last season I was trying to make my way into Maritzburg‚ then when this season started the coach made me believe that I'm one of the best players in the world.

"He's been hammering me‚ pushing me‚ that in every game you have to want to be the best on the pitch.

"I think that's what I've been trying to do‚ and that's why my performances have been so consistent and everything went well."

Bafana kick off their Cosafa Cup with a quarterfinal against the winners of Group A at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

* Marc Strydom is in Polokwane as a guest of Cosafa.