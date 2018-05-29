Budding keeper Brylon Petersen fixes eyes on Chiefs first team

From the likes of Brian Baloyi to Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer Chiefs have always succeeded in turning raw goalkeeping talent into household names.

Brylon Petersen, 22, is Chiefs' latest goalkeeping prodigy.

The lad from Pietermaritz-

burg, in KwaZulu-Natal, excelled in Amakhosi's MultiChoice Diski Challenge team in the recently concluded season.

The budding shot stopper aspires to fill the space left by the departure of keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo.

"Obviously I have a dream to play for the first team at some point, but at the moment my priority is to learn as much as possible from Khune," he said.

"For now it is not about when I am going to break into the senior team, but it's about preparing for that moment.

"Chiefs have produced many [of the] best keepers and I want to be part of that chain. It's all about the process and learning from the senior guys. I am feeling honoured to be in this amazing club."

The bulky goalkeeper is a third-year mechanical engineering student at Wits University, which he represented in 2016, before joining Chiefs.

"I am not going to lie, it's very tough to play football while you are also studying full-time. But the most important thing is to know what you want. Playing varsity games helped me a lot because it's where I realised that I can play professionally."

He started his career as a defender before branching out into goalkeeping. Before moving to Johannesburg, he was on the books of the now- defunct Maritzburg United Football Academy.