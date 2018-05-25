How to live-stream the Champions League final for free

Live-stream the final for free

No problem if you don’t have DStv - the game is free to watch on your smartphone, tablet or laptop using DStv Now. There’s no need to add any payment details. Just download the app or go to the website, register, and head to SuperSport Play. As long as you’ve got the data, you’re good to go.

I’m on Android

Android users just click on this link to get the DStv Now app and get registered. Once you’re on the app, to watch the game, just go Menu > Live TV > SuperSport Play (channel 238).

I’m on a computer

Click on this link, register for DStv Now, and you’re good to go! If you get lost, just go Menu > Live TV > SuperSport Play (channel 238).

I’m on iOS

Click on this link, download the DStv Now app, register, and you’re good to go! If you get lost, just go Menu > Live TV > SuperSport Play (channel 238).

Pro tip: complete the registration ahead of time and beat the rush. Once you’ve signed up for your free DStv Now account, you’ll be able to live-stream the event at 8.30pm on May 26 on the SuperSport Play channel.

I already have DStv

Anyone with DStv who wants to watch the match using the DStv Now app just needs to sign in to the app, and then go Menu > Live TV > Sport > SuperSport 3. If you’ve not yet registered for DStv Now and downloaded the app, click here for all the details.

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is basically an online version of DStv - it’s a way of watching sports and shows on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Live-stream some of the best DStv channels or use Catch Up to stream or download the latest episodes of your favourite shows and binge-watch entire seasons. Download the free DStv Now app for Android or iOS devices.

The DStv Now app has different video quality settings. Using the lowest setting, you will need 300MB-400MB to live-stream the 90-minute game using mobile data. Better yet, find a Wi-Fi hotspot and watch for free!



This article was paid for by DStv Now.