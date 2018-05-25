Elective conference - Masinga and Mashaba hope to shake up Safa

The former Bafana Bafana pair of Philemon "Chippa" Masinga and Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba believe retired footballers can lead the reforms in local football administration.

Masinga and Mashaba are among the 39 candidates that will vie for the 10 positions in the South African Football Association (Safa) national executive at its elective congress tomorrow.

The poll takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg where Safa president Danny Jordaan will stand for re-election against former referee Andile "Ace" Ncobo.

Masinga and Mashaba were seconded by the masters and legends body, alongside Buti "Buddha" Mathathe, the president of SA Masters and Legends Football Association. "On behalf of former players, masters and legends we are all excited," Masinga said yesterday, adding "it doesn't matter who is going to be elected".

"It is a historical moment for our football and we'd like to thank the regions for nominating us. We also thank Safa for being bold enough to allow us, ex-professionals, to stand."

Masinga, who remains one of Bafana's leading scorers of all-time, said the representation of former footballers and coaches in the Safa council would help enhance development programmes.

While Mashaba also said "it's long overdue" that former players were considered, he added that there was nothing to be excited about from his own perspective. He believes occupying a post in a committee doesn't compare to being in an influential position.

"It doesn't excite me because, most unfortunately, our football consults from one office. That's why we don't see many changes," argued the former Bafana coach.

"You can't just sit there for the sake of a position."

Mashaba was previously touted to challenge Jordaan for the presidency but he withdrew during a futile campaign that also saw the initial elective conference set for March called off.

At the time, Safa had also questioned his credentials to stand, with national executive committee member Mzwandile Maforvane at the forefront of shooting down most presidential hopefuls that included Lucas Radebe and Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.

"We accept that there were flaws but we went back and looked into our shortcomings," conceded Maforvane, without elaborating further.