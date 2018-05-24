Bernard Parker expects ailing Kaizer Chiefs to bounce back next season after three trophyless campaigns under former coach Steve Komphela.

Parker‚ one of the nine finalists in the PSL’s goal of the Season category‚ said the premiership off season would give the club enough time to fix things and prepare for the coming season.

“We will take this break to regroup‚ refresh and recharge and then we will come back stronger next season‚” said Parker (31)‚ whose three-year contract at Chiefs is up for review as it comes to an end at the end of next month.

In a season in which Chiefs finished third on the log‚ having scored a paltry 27 goals (the least number in the PSL era) with Parker contributing five‚ the striker admitted that the lack of consistency was one of the key factors that crippled their season.

“Every time we won one or two matches‚ we just couldn’t keep it going‚” said Parker.

“I think it was more mental for us throughout the season. If we were 10% more stronger mentally than we were‚ we would be speaking differently now.

“We also had so many disappointing draws (12) throughout the season.

“It was a rollercoaster season for us and we just couldn’t seem to find consistency.

“Maybe if you just take half of those draws and convert them into three points‚ we would have been up there challenging Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“But this is football. It was a big learning curve.

"The game teaches us. I’m sure we’ve learned and it’s bit of a tricky one now that we picked good results towards the end of the season.”

On the goal he scored against relegated Ajax Cape Town on the last day of the season on May 12‚ Parker said: “It was good goal. I’m glad we won on the day after I had scored.”

Finalists for the 2017/18 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award:

• August/September: Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City) v Mamelodi Sundowns

• October: Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Polokwane City) v AmaZulu

• November: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Orlando Pirates

• December: Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns) v Bloemfontein Celtic

• January: Leonardo Castro (Kaizer Chiefs) v Baroka FC

• February: Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates) v Chippa United

• March: Siphelele Magubane (Golden Arrows) v Polokwane City

• April: Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates) v Bloemfontein Celtic

• May: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs) v Ajax Cape Town