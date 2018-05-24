Dikwena, Cosmos draw means play-offs contest is for anyone to win

It's still mathematically feasible for all three clubs in the promotion play-offs to win this round-robin contest.

However, Platinum Stars face an uphill battle after their 0-0 stalemate against Jomo Cosmos at Moruleng Stadium last night.

Showing their eagerness to maintain their top-flight status, Dikwena made six changes to the squad that lost 0-1 to Leopards, with the likes of captain Vuyo Mere and Gerald Junior Phiri dropping to the bench to make way for the likes of Siphiwe Mnguni and Riyaad Norodien.

Coach Roger de Sa went for broke with two natural strikers in Bonginkosi Ntuli and Letsie Koapeng, but the pair did not have the best of the nights as they failed in numerous occasions to penetrate the Cosmos defence.

The match did not create as much clear-cut opportunities considering the lure of the last spot in the top division that is at stake.

It is evident that Ezenkosi have been missing their top-scorer Sicelo Mkhize who hasn't featured in the play-offs so far due to an ankle injury.

His absence has contributed to the club's lack of goal creation.

Dikwena will only have two days to strategise for their next match against Leopards at the same venue on Saturday night (8pm).