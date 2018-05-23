Vilakazi leaves Stars on cloud nine

AmaZulu-bound midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi looks forward to playing an influential role at his new club in the same way he did at Free State Stars.

Vilakazi is still on cloud nine after finally clinching his maiden title when Stars hoisted the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

Ea Lla Koto edged Maritzburg United 1-0 in Saturday's Ke Yona final to clinch the

R7-million prize.

In his career, the 32-year-old star has been well-travelled, having played for six clubs.

The Benoni-born, Boksburg on the East Rand, midfield enforcer even went through a three-month spell without a club in 2015.

"I am going to start a new chapter in my career when I move to Durban, which will be a new challenge for me... and I aim to contribute," Vilakazi told Sowetan.

"Now that I have won my first cup, I hope that it will open up the gates to more trophies. I have had to wait a long time to get a trophy, so it means a lot for the club and myself.

"This is the best way to end my time at Stars because I wanted to leave some sort of legacy because I owe a lot to them. They took me in when times were tough and I managed to repay their faith."

Vilakazi joins Usuthu after signing a pre-contract agreement with them earlier in the year, where he will link up with coach Cavin Johnson.

The former Maritzburg player paid homage to Stars captain Paulus Masehe for teaching him about being a leader.

"Paulus is an incredible guy who has taught me so much since I arrived at the club.

"He is one person who works hard every day like his life depends on it," he added.