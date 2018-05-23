If humility in victory is a virtue‚ clearly no one ever told Luc Eymael. After coaching Free State Stars to a stirring 1-0 Nedbank Cup final victory against Maritzburg United on Saturday‚ Eymael‚ in his post-match press conference at Cape Town Stadium‚ rubbed the win in to all his supposed detractors.

His insults reveal a problematic aspect to the coach’s character‚ raising doubts about his credentials to succeed in South Africa despite being educated with a Uefa Pro Licence qualification.

Most glaring and disturbing was a dig at Steve Komphela‚ who resigned as coach of Kaizer Chiefs last month after three trophyless years‚ and is yet to win a silverware in his career‚ and whose job Eymael has been linked to.

Eymael‚ asked about his short‚ controversial stints at Polokwane City and then Bloemfontein Celtic‚ dogged by a legal wrangle over his services‚ said: “It was perhaps not the best decision that I have taken. But I think I participated a lot in the ranking of Polokwane last season [sixth place].”

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. https://select.timeslive.co.za/sport/2018-05-23-wow-what-kind-of-mindless-game-is-luc-eymael-playing/