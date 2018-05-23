Nyiko Mobbie's heroics recognised

A number of Free State Stars players have been receiving well-deserved plaudits after their heroics in the Nedbank Cup at the weekend, including defender Nyiko Mobbie.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most consistent players at Ea Lla Koto, missing only four league matches of the just-concluded season.

"This was my second season and I felt like I played better than I did in my debut one. I managed to score one goal and registered three assists. As a defender that makes me proud,'' Mobbie said.

The lad from Xikundu village in Malamulele, Limpopo, put in solid displays for Stars in their Ke Yona triumph on Saturday.

He's in the running for the tournament's Most Promising Player Award, alongside the Maritzburg United duo of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe.

"For me the most important thing is that we managed to win the [Nedbank] Cup as a team. But I am happy to be nominated for this award, it shows that some people see what I am doing,'' noted Mobbie, who is in his second season in the top-flight.

He joined Stars' Youth Academy from his home-town's amateur outfit FC Basel in 2016. He was promoted to the senior side at the start of last season, having impressed in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge team.

"[Credit] to a guy called Joe Makhado, the owner of FC Basel. That's where it all started for me.

"My aim is to continue learning from people like Patrick Phungwayo and Paulus Masehe. I am enjoying my life at Free State Stars,'' said Mobbie.