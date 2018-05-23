SuperSport United are on the brink of naming a new coach but Nedbank Cup finalists Maritzburg United are confident that the new man is not going to be their head mentor Fadlu Davids.

Officials have suggested in recent weeks that Davids is headed to SuperSport after helping the unfashionable Maritzburg to a club record fourth place finish in the Absa Premiership and also reaching last weekend’s cup finals in Cape Town.

But it is looking likely that Davids will remain at Maritzburg and honour his contract‚ electing to gain more experience at the Pietermaritzburg club rather than throw himself into a hot seat while still early in his coaching career.

Plus if SuperSport want him‚ according to Maritzburg‚ they will have to pay a hefty buyout clause in his contract to be able to prise him away.

While SuperSport grappled with the choice of a successor to Eric Tinkler‚ they have confirmed that veterans Tefu Mashamaite and Kingston Nkhatha will be leaving at the end of the month.

Both are not having their contracts renewed after playing only a bit part role for the club this season.

The 33-year-old Mashamaite‚ who joined the club after 18 months at Hacken in Sweden‚ made only six starts in all competitions for SuperSport in two seasons.

Mashamaite is a past winner of the Premier Soccer League’s Player of the Season award.

Ex-Zimbabwe international Nkhatha‚ 32‚ failed to score in eight starts for the club this season.