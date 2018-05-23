Brian Baloyi's 5-a-side team ready to conquer Africa

Local goalkeeping legend Brian Baloyi has declared his readiness to guide five-a-side team Milano FC to the continental glory.

Baloyi is mentoring the Johannesburg-based Milano team. They will be representing SA in the Castle Africa five-a-side tournament which will be hosted by Zambia from tomorrow and concludes on Monday.

This continental contest pits six teams who are the champions in their respective nations.

Baloyi joins five other Africa's most celebrated football players who also had fruitful careers in Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), Tinashe Nengomasha (Zimbabwe), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Siza Dlamini (Swaziland) and Ivo Mapunda (Tanzania).

"I am very happy to mentor the SA team. I am helping them with strategies as to how to win a tournament. I need to make sure that we win. We have prepared very well for this tournament," Baloyi said.

The champions of this continental showpiece will walk away with an all-expenses paid trip to this year's World Cup to be staged in Russia from June 14 to July 15.