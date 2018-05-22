Mokwena has no interest to leave Pirates

Assistant coach Rulani Mokwena will be staying at Orlando Pirates despite growing interest in his services.

Mokwena, 34, is rumoured to being wanted by SuperSport United and Polokwane City, but he's happy to stay put at Pirates.

"I've read those [reports], but I don't know anything about that," said Mokwena, at the PSL awards nominees' press conference yesterday.

"What I know is that I'm extremely happy at Orlando Pirates and I'm looking forward to the future with Pirates."

Mokwena was at the conference to represent the Buccaneers' technical team led by Micho Sredojevic, who was nominated for Coach of the Season.

Pirates players who are nominated are Musa Nyatama for midfielder of the season, while Innocent Maela got the nod in the defender category. Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga are among the contenders for goal of the season.

Mokwena, meanwhile, suggested that even if there was interest in him he would leave it to the club to decide.

"When I used to go shopping with my mother I used to ask for certain things, and when you asked for certain things that were not good for your health, she would slap your hand and say, 'no, you have to wait a little bit; these things are not good for you'.

"So I think there are certain things in life that we would all love to have but unfortunately, maybe we can't afford them or they are not accessible and they are not available. That's the story. I don't want to talk about rumours, because if I talk about rumours, I just intensify them," he added.