PHOTOS | 'I came here as a boy, I leave as a man,' says Barcelona's Iniesta

La Liga champions Barcelona hosted Real Sociedad in their last league match of the season on Sunday where they paid tribute to departing captain Andres Iniesta who is leaving the club after 22 years.

“Today is a difficult day. I have spent 22 marvellous years here and I’ve been so proud to defend and represent this badge, which for me is the best in the world,” Iniesta said, addressing Barca fans from the Nou Camp pitch.

“Thanks to all our fans, for the support you’ve shown and the respect you have given me. I came here as a boy and I leave aged 34 as a man. I’ll always carry you in my heart.”

After 22 years at the club and 16 in the first team, Iniesta’s 674 appearances for Barcelona is bettered only by Xavi Hernandez, who was also on the pitch before kick-off to join in the tributes.