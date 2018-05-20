Give the PSL coach of the season award to Pitso Mosimane‚ says Farouk Khan

Football analyst Farouk Khan has thrown his weight behind Pitso Mosimane and backed the Mamelodi Sundowns coach to win the coach of the season award at the Premier Soccer League's end-of-the-season awards later this month.

Khan's endorsement will come as a surprise to the nation's soccer lovers as Mosimane and the SuperSport analyst have an uneasy relationship.

"Definitely Pitso is the front runner (for the coach of the season award)‚" said Khan.

"The man has a difficult personality but I am not looking at that.

"I am looking at his coaching abilities which are not in question because of what he has been able to achieve with Mamelodi Sundowns since he has been there.

"He has consistently achieved big things for Sundowns despite the fact that they were also playing in the Caf Champions League.”

The outspoken Mosimane has never hidden his views about the awards and he suggested early this month that there was a group within football that doesn't want him to get personal accolades.

Mosimane traded barbs with Khan in public last month after the outspoken Sundowns coach said in a television interview that the football analyst and the panel on SuperSport's Extra Time did not want him to win the award.

Mosimane said there was an agenda to promote Fadlu Davids to win the award and he suggested that Khan was part of the "cheerleaders" who wanted the Maritzburg United coach to win the award. Khan disputed this in subsequent Mosimane's view in subsequent interviews.

But the Sundowns coach has continued to voice his view that there are people who are out to get him and Khan's endorsement should come as a surprise.

“"Farouk (Khan) was caught up in a crossfire but he allowed himself to be caught up and he got shot even though he was innocent‚" Mosimane said a few days ago.

"He bit the bait that was dangled.

"He should let the people who start those topics deal with the topic.

"You know where these things come from and who do they come from.”